Learn The Life-Saving Skills Of Hands-Only CPR Sept 16 At Brookview

The next Hands-Only CPR course hosted by the Golden Valley Fire Department is Sept 16, 7:30 pm, at Brookview. According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year, and about 90 percent of those cases are fatal. The percentage of fatal cases drops to 55 percent when proper bystander CPR is administered. In a Heart Safe Community like Golden Valley, the goal is to decrease that number even more.