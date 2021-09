Lorry drivers using private companies to sign them off as fit to get behind the wheel could have a "grave impact on road safety", the British Medical Association has warned.The BMA has written to the Department for Transport to say that drivers were increasingly using private providers to sign off “fit to drive” medicals because of a massive backlog with GPs.GPs normally carry out the checks, which are compulsory for new HGV licence applicants and must be renewed every five years by lorry drivers over the age of 45. Motorists driving ordinary vehicles have a responsibility to tell the...