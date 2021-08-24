Cancel
Golden Valley, MN

Youth Fall Soccer Starting Up Sept 11

goldenvalleymn.gov
 9 days ago

Youth Fall Soccer is just around the corner. Make sure sign up the kids before all spots are filled. Mites Fall Soccer: This program offers a fun introductory soccer experience focusing on developing fundamentals, good sportsmanship, and team building. Teams will be assigned, and volunteer coaches will lead 30 minutes of skill development and 30 minutes of game play each day. Participants must provide shin guards and a Golden Valley soccer jersey (purchased through the City’s Parks and Recreation Department).

www.goldenvalleymn.gov

