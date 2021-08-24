The shifting sands of SERPs; Tuesday’s daily brief

In recent years, Google has greatly expanded its delivery of search results that are meant to answer users’ queries right on the search page, with no need to click through, using information that Google scraped from the web or collected from partners. It has also expanded results that highlight Google-owned products, such as YouTube, Google Images, Google Maps, Google Flights, and a seemingly never-ending stream of “related” search queries that take users deeper and deeper into Google’s most valuable product, Search. These types of results, which we’re calling “modules,” often appear in boxes and have typically been visually distinct from Google’s traditional ranked search results—though those distinctions are starting to blur.