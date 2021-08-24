Cancel
Hawaii governor urges tourists to stay away

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
 8 days ago

“It is not a good time to travel to the islands. I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii,” Hawaii Gov. David Ige said at a news conference Monday as COVID-19 cases increase.

NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
‘Now is not the time to visit the islands’

Hawaii Gov. David Ige is urging tourists not to visit the popular destination through October due to a surge in COVID cases that has the state’s hospitals at capacity. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands,” he said at a news conference Monday. Monday’s announcement does not...
LifestyleHawaii Magazine

Hawaiʻi Governor: ‘It’s Not a Good Time to Visit the Islands’

The COVID-19 surge in Hawaiʻi continues—and the state is adding more restrictions and this plea: Reduce travel to the Islands. Hawaiʻi’s 571 new COVID-19 cases today brings the state’s seven-day average case count to 671, with a seven-day average positivity rate of 8.3%. (On Oʻahu, the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.7%.)
Hawaii Stateftnnews.com

Hawaii Governor Urges Visitors to Stop Non-Essential Travel

Hawaii Governor David Ige called upon Hawaii residents and visitors to delay all non-essential travel through the end of October 2021 due to the recent, accelerated surge in COVID-19 cases that are now overburdening the state’s health care facilities and resources. Gov. Ige made the announcement at a media briefing,...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Ige tells visitors to stay away from Hawaii

Because of sky-rocketing COVID-19 cases, tourists should stay away from Hawaii and residents should limit travel to essential business at least through the end of October, Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii livestream program today. “Now’s not a good time to visit Hawaii,” Ige said. “We have...
