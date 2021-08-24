Hawaii governor urges tourists to stay away

Well, the cruises have done it again: They insist on getting back out on the water, then wind up trailing coronavirus outbreaks in their wake. It has been the same story since the pandemic began; indeed, in the earliest days of 2020, cruise ships facilitated viral spread as they pinged between ports all over the world, cycling throngs of international passengers through the same closed spaces. The fiasco sparked multiple class-action lawsuits — complainants included people whose loved ones died after their vacations — but still, the cruise lines keep pushing it. Last August, for example, a Norwegian ship that boldly tried its luck with a little voyage to Svalbard reported a cluster of cases. Last November, the same thing happened on the first passenger vessel to resume pandemic cruising in the Caribbean, which reported a cluster of cases. This past May, there was an outbreak on a brand-new Royal Caribbean ship before any passengers even clambered onboard.