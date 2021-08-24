Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Discover an area overflowing with hidden gems

visitdallas.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trip to North Dallas guarantees a chance to visit some truly enchanting destinations that you, your family or your friends have never experienced. From virtual reality brawls to private room karaoke nights, the variety of North Dallas' best-kept secrets is off the charts!. Zero Latency DFW. According to Forbes...

www.visitdallas.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Hidden Gems#Poetry#Convenience Stores#Forbes Magazine#Mythai Massage Spa#Preston Hollow#Chinese#The Dumpling Sampler#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Country
Thailand
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Jersey

The Menu Changes Nightly At This Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey

Most of the time, when someone calls a restaurant a hidden gem, it can feel like a bit of a letdown. However, we know of one restaurant in New Jersey that is truly the definition of a hidden gem. It’s off the beaten path, it’s family-owned, and it doesn’t look like a typical restaurant. You can’t search the menu online either. We’re talking about 15 Fox Place.
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gems

The Land of Lincoln is full of astounding beauty with its numerous state parks, rivers, and lakes, including Lake Michigan, which provides plenty of opportunities for recreation. And with all the beauty, it may come as no surprise that the state has seven designated National Scenic Byways ranging in length from 33 miles to 550 miles. If you only have a half-day or a day available for a scenic drive, there’s no byway quite like the 33-mile Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway — and the numerous hidden gems you’ll find along the way.
CollegesCentral Michigan Life

Hidden Gems on Campus

Your first year at CMU is a big adjustment period and it can be pretty overwhelming. It’s easy to focus on just finding your classes and forget about exploring the campus. But in the whirlwind that is your freshman year, take the time to find the places where you can take a breath, relax and appreciate the fact that you have made it this far.
Moviestouringplans.com

4 Hidden Gems of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida is a land renowned for its detailed architecture and fully immersive panorama (the fact that you can’t see the outside world once you’ve slipped inside the magical environment is breathtaking in its simplicity and effectiveness both). Its heady collection of secrets and Easter eggs is also legendary, but there’s another class of item that maybe isn’t anywhere near as well-known – those hidden gems that oftentimes sit right out in the broad daylight but which nonetheless get passed by when the average guest is hurriedly on her way to the next attraction or meal.
Carter County, TNJohnson City Press

The hidden gems of Upper Laurel Fork

If you’re an East Tennessee hiker, odds are you’ve visited the majestic Laurel Falls in Carter County. At 40 feet tall and 50 feet wide, it is one of the largest and most picturesque waterfalls this side of the Smokies. Given that it is also easily accessible via the Appalachian Trail, it gets thousands of visits per year, making it the most popular waterfall destination in the region.
Travelmainstreet-nashville.com

State’s natural areas are hidden treasures

They are our state’s hidden jewels: relatively small natural areas, not publicized and off the beaten path. Visitors generally stumble on them by accident, and when they do, they discover a treasure trove of outdoor delights. I discovered one awhile back: Bowie Nature Park in Fairview. I had driven past...
Lifestylelynchburgliving.com

A Historic Hidden Gem

A team of neighbors adopts the Timberlake Tavern with the hope of bringing it back to its former glory. Take a right past the Koffee Kup restaurant on busy Timberlake Road and weave about one mile through the Timber Lake neighborhood, and you’ll find the cozy Timberlake Tavern, an event center offering three Airbnb rentals.
Zanesville, OH614now.com

Hidden gems: Blue Rock State Park

Located just over 10 miles southeast of Zanesville, Blue Rock State Park–named for the blue-hued shale commonly found there–is a hub for outdoor recreation of all sorts. It’s also the perfect candidate to host a much-needed outdoor retreat. The 322-acre park features both rolling hills and lush forests–where primitive and...
Dallas, TXvisitdallas.com

The Dallas by Chocolate Tour

Bite into the lusciousness of a decadent chocolate truffle. Savor a supremely indulgent French chocolate pastry. Enjoy a cool frozen chocolate treat. These and more indescribably delicious experiences await as we travel to 5 of Dallas' premier chocolate dessert havens on an air conditioned motorcoach. Your expert tour host will take you on a sweet adventure that includes learning about the history of chocolate and how it's made, playing chocolate trivia, discovering unique sights of Dallas and enjoying great beverages (you can also BYOB) on board the motorcoach. Perfect for friends, families (all ages), birthdays, bachelorettes and everyone! Also: Christmas Chocolate & Lights Tours will be offered almost every night in December. Masks are not required on the bus or at most venues, but some venues may still require them, so bring a mask along.
LifestyleHuron Daily Tribune

See inside a haunted mansion in one of America's most haunted cities

McPike Mansion, on the National Register of Historic Places, has sat without inhabitants since the 1950s, when the Laichinger family, the last owners of the mansion before it was purchased by the current owners, Sharyn and George Luedke, departed the home. The Luedkes are refurbishing the home and aim to...
Geneva, NYaudacy.com

Man buys home, discovers hidden attic full of valuable antiques

One man in Geneva, New York hit the jackpot. David Whitcomb purchased a house in New York state in December 2020 with plans of turning it into a law office. Upon further inspection, he and a friend discovered a hidden attic full of historical treasures. Listen to your favorite News/Talk...
TravelPosted by
103GBF

Did You Know There is a Fairy House Hidden in the Forrest Near Gatlinburg?

Gatlinburg is one of my favorite places to visit. I love it because you can do so much. If you're wanting a fun touristy trip where you can walk around and check out sights as well as Ripley's Museums and Aquarium you can do just that. Or if you're wanting a more low-key less "people-y" vacation you can rent a cabin and spend your time hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. There are endless possibilities of things to do.
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

The Girl's Strawberry Patch a Hidden Gem in Delray Beach

The Girls Strawberry PatchPhoto Compliments of The Girls Strawberry Patch. The Girl's Strawberry Patch brings a little bit of country living to the urban setting. Delray Beach is affectionately known as "the most fun small town in the U.S.," and the sandy beaches are only one of the reasons for this title. In addition, Delray Beach has a variety of other options for those seeking good old-fashioned family fun.
Philadelphia, PApassyunkpost.com

Izzy’s 33: A Hidden Gem

September 2, 2021 Jeannette Armstrong Brenda Romero, Isrrael Romero, Izzy's 33. Life transitions spurred by the pandemic have become a common thread for many. The origin of Izzy’s 33, the recent addition to the East Passyunk breakfast/lunch scene, is one such story. The restaurant’s cozy digs at 1703 South 9th Street, just off the corner of 9th and Morris, are just a few blocks from East Passyunk Avenue but definitely off the beaten path.
Home & GardenBrit + Co

Take A Virtual Vacation To The Most Beautiful Hotels Around The World

If there's one thing we love about traveling, it's staying in a beautiful hotel. If you're looking for some inspiration for your travel dream board, look no further than these Instagram-approved stays, both in the US and around the world. Whether you love artsy decor or jaw-dropping scenery, we've got the prettiest picks for you!
TravelPosted by
Only In Massachusetts

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Massachusetts Spots

Summer comes and goes and before you know it, it’s over, the kids are back at school, and the cooler weather starts to come back. While summer is here, we should do as much as possible to take advantage of the warmth and good weather outdoors, but maybe without all the crowds. Here are a […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Massachusetts Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy