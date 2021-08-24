LSR7 Athletic Programs Receive Elite Award
The three high school athletic programs in LSR7 received an elite award from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. Lee’s Summit High School, Lee’s Summit North High School and Lee’s Summit West High School are among just six recipients nationwide of the 2021 Quality Program Award at the Exemplary Level. The schools are also the first honorees in Missouri. Only 37 high schools nationwide have ever received this top award.lsr7.org
