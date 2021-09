Video game publisher Electronic Arts on Tuesday unveiled a Patents Pledge, giving developers free access to its accessibility-related patents and technology. The pledge includes five patents including a system used in Apex Legends that assists players with speaking, hearing and cognitive disabilities to communicate with fellow players while they are in the game. Another three patents are designed to help players with vision issues in game franchises such as Madden NFL and FIFA, using technologies to detect and modify colors, brightness and contrast. The fifth patent helps players with hearing issues by modifying or creating music based on their preferences. “At Electronic Arts, our...