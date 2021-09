CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Leaning on the golf bag he had just carried for 18 holes, Dean Robertson was looking quite pleased with himself. And why not? Yes, the former Italian Open champion, now the high-performance golf coach at the University of Stirling, is “just” a caddie this week. But Robertson’s “boss,” British Ladies Amateur champion Louise Duncan, had just completed a four-under 68 to sit one shot off the lead in the opening round of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie. No wonder he was happy with his day out on the Angus links.