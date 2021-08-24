aRtsy: Generative Art with R and ggplot2 #ArtTuesday

Leveraging the extensions of the ggplot2 package on stepping up the visualizations. On a single glance, when you look at a visualization, few things pop out, which may vary from person to person. Those eye-catching features can be the charts or images, colors used, text style, or even the background. If you are into data visualization and familiar with principles for creating good visualization. Then surely, you must have an idea that a chart consists of data and the skeleton. Whatever is left in the visualization is the skeleton that deals with the axis, annotations, and the background, commonly known as the theme.