aRtsy: Generative Art with R and ggplot2 #ArtTuesday

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to create generative art with aRtsy or just checkout the daily artworks from @aRtsy_package, via Flowing Data:. aRtsy is an attempt at making generative art available for the masses in a simple and standardized format. The package provides various algorithms for creating artworks in ggplot2 that incorporate some form of randomness (depending on the set seed). Each type of artwork is implemented in a separate function.

blog.adafruit.com

#Generative Art#Art World#Ggplot2#Creative Works#Arttuesday#Artsy#Artsy Package#Flowing Data#Leds#Adafruit Blog
