Greenville, SC

IMG Purchases 242-Unit Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park Apartments in Greenville

By Julia Sanders
rebusinessonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. — Investors Management Group Inc. (IMG) has purchased the Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park, a 242-unit apartment property located at 201 Rocky Slope Road in Greenville. Raia Properties sold the community for an undisclosed price. Andrea Howard of NorthMarq represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. NorthMarq also provided a Freddie Mac acquisition loan to IMG.

