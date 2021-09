The US Open will once again have fans in the stands, leading to a memorable moment for whoever captures the trophy at the end of the tournament. This year’s event has high stakes for Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, as “The Joker” is a US Open short of a calendar Grand Slam, as well as one win away from breaking the tie he shares with both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most men’s titles ever. With a win, Williams would tie Margeret Court’s record of 24 major victories. Can these two icons of tennis come out victorious, or will a new threat rise to take the crown?