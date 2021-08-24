Cancel
Manoah Bounces Back with Quality Start

Following up a rough outing is never easy to do for a starting pitcher in the big leagues. Alek Manoah had to do that on Monday after giving up six runs in just three innings last week to the Washington Nationals. It was a bit of a coming back down to earth moment for Manoah as he's been so electric in his rookie season.

Manoah bounced back strong by allowing just one run through six innings of work. He struck out five and walked three while giving up five base hits. The biggest area of Manoah's game that needs to develop is his efficiency. Sometimes when he gets ahead of hitters 0-2, 1-2, he starts to get a little too fancy and sell all out on trying to get a strikeout. When you miss a few pitches off the plate and those 0-2s, 1-2s start to become 2-2s and 3-2s, the pitch count starts to go up and up and up. Manoah tossed 108 pitches in six innings on Monday which means he threw an average of 18 pitches per inning. After six, you'd like to see that pitch count somewhere in the 80s, and if you want elite efficiency, in the 70s. It's something he is continuing to work on and will only get better with over time. Despite the strong start, Manoah picked up a no-decision as the Blue Jays didn't take the lead until the 8th inning.

Manoah's ERA on the season has been lowered to 3.18. He will make his next start on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. EST.

