Every Time We've Seen and Heard the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06

By Connor Hoffman
CAR AND DRIVER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet will debut the C8 Corvette Z06 October 26, and it'll be the first of the upcoming high-performance derivatives that are expected to also include the ZR1 and a hybrid model. The Z06 will use a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft similar to a Ferrari V-8, and it should produce upwards of 600 horsepower. It'll provide high-revving aural bliss all the way up to its 9000-rpm redline, and we've heard it testing a few times already. Before it makes its debut in a few months, these are all the times we've seen or heard the new Z06 revving its V-8 and all the details we know so far.

www.caranddriver.com

