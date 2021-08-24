23 Milden Rd, Cumberland, VA 23901

Come check out this custom built church on 1.81 acres of beautiful acreage. Tax free! Imagine hosting a wedding ceremony in the church followed by a tented reception with that country feel. Or imagine a more intimate baptism (yes the church includes a full baptism bath!) followed by a reception in the basement are with some home cooked food made in the full kitchen! This church includes 4 bathrooms, perfect for a good size group of people! Future owners couldn't also open a daycare or summer camp. This property is commercial/residential, so there is the potential to also transform it into a house. Make a great room upstairs and downstairs could be a full in-law suite! The possibilities are endless.