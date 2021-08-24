NOW HIRING Crossing Guards

Cancel
The Borough of Lansdale Police Department has a part-time position for a crossing guard. The position, under direct supervision of the Community Services Unit Sergeant of Lansdale Borough Police Department, is responsible for guiding and/or controlling pedestrian traffic at street crossings, schools, and special event sites; monitoring traffic flow to determine safe gaps in which to allow pedestrian crossing; monitoring flow of people to prevent problems.

