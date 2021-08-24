Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Watchdog Report Finds ShotSpotter Alerts Rarely Lead CPD To Evidence Of Actual Gun Crime

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJqd7_0bbMakRR00

by Todd Feurer, Samah Assad, and Suzanne Le Mignot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A damning report from the city’s top watchdog raises new questions about the Chicago Police Department’s reliance on ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology, finding ShotSpotter alerts rarely lead officers to evidence of an actual gun crime.

“CPD responses to ShotSpotter alerts rarely produce evidence of a gun-related crime, rarely give rise
to investigatory stops, and even less frequently lead to the recovery of gun crime-related evidence during an investigatory stop,” a report from the Chicago Inspector General’s office found.

The CBS 2 Investigators have dug into CPD’s contract with ShotSpotter , and looked into accusations the technology doesn’t work as advertised, raising questions about whether the system is worth the $33 million price.

The Inspector General’s office analyzed data on ShotSpotter alert incidents between Jan. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021. Their analysis found that of 50,176 alerts it reviewed, only 9.1% turned up evidence of a gun-related crime.

The acoustic gunshot detection system relies on hundreds of sensors placed on more than 117 square miles of city streets. Sounds detected by those sensors are analyzed by ShotSpotter acoustic experts and analysts at Chicago Police strategic decision support centers before officers are dispatched to respond to alerts of gunfire.

“A large percentage of ShotSpotter alerts cannot be connected to any verifiable shooting incident,” the report states.

View this document on Scribd

The use of ShotSpotter in Chicago has been controversial. The MacArthur Justice Center found the technology is mostly being used in Black and Latino communities. The American Civil Liberties Union also raised concerns. While activists called for the city’s $33 million contract to be cancelled, the CBS 2 Investigators learned, the city quietly extended it , for two more years, without public input.

“If in fact, there is a benefit that the department sees in the continued investment in this technology, they should demonstrate that, so that a meaningful cost benefit assessment can be done,” said Deborah WItzburg, deputy inspector general for public safety.

The inspector general’s report also raised questions about Chicago Police Department record-keeping in connection to ShotSpotter, suggesting the low percentage of alerts can be tied to actual gun crimes might be attributable to missing or non-matched records of investigatory stops that were the direct result of ShotSpotter alerts.

If that is the case, according to the report, “CPD’s record-keeping practices are obstructing a meaningful analysis of the effectiveness of the technology.”

“The CPD data examined by OIG does not support a conclusion that ShotSpotter is an effective tool in developing evidence of gun-related crime,” the inspector general’s office said in a news release.

Meantime, the inspector general’s office also found that the department’s use of the technology has changed the way officers interact with people in communities with frequent ShotSpotter alerts. The report found some officers are basing a decision to make a stop or pat someone down based upon how often ShotSpotter alerts happen in that area.

“At least some officers, at least some of the time, are relying on ShotSpotter results in the aggregate to provide an additional rationale to initiate stop or to conduct a pat down once a stop has been initiated,” the report states.

The report makes no specific recommendations regarding the city’s ShotSpotter contract. Rather, the inspector general’s office said the goal of its analysis is to provide the city’s elected leaders and the general public with accurate information on the use of the technology.

The findings call into question the Chicago Police Department’s decision to quietly extend its contract with ShotSpotter. The CBS 2 Investigators first reported the contract, which originally was set to expire last Thursday, was extended last December for an additional two years, with no public input or notice.

“Our study of ShotSpotter data is not about technological accuracy, it’s about operational value,” said Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety Deborah Witzburg. “If the Department is to continue to invest in technology which sends CPD members into potentially dangerous situations with little information––and about which there are important community concerns–– it should be able to demonstrate the benefit of its use in combatting violent crime. The data we analyzed plainly doesn’t do that. Meanwhile, the very presence of this technology is changing the way CPD members interact with members of Chicago’s communities. We hope that this analysis will equip stakeholders to make well-informed decisions about the ongoing use of ShotSpotter technology.”

The report also notes that better data on the true outcomes from ShotSpotter alerts would help support City Hall’s assessments of whether to further extend its contract with ShotSpotter.

The inspector general’s findings are consistent with a recent study by the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University , which also found nine out of 10 times, noises detected by ShotSpotter sensors did not lead to any evidence of an actual crime.

Jonathan Manes, an attorney with the MacArthur Justice Center, led a team of researchers who analyzed OEMC ShotSpotter data and found that well over 85% of ShotSpotter-initiated police deployments in Chicago turn up no evidence of any reportable incident or crime—let alone gun crime.

“So the police are going into that situation expecting to find somebody who is armed and has just fired a gun,” Manes said earlier this year, “and if nine times out of 10, they end up finding nothing, that creates a pretty dangerous situation for anybody who happens to be in the vicinity.”

Manes also notes that the majority of ShotSpotter cameras are installed in neighborhoods with largely Black and Latinx populations.

“It exacerbates the sort of racialized, aggressive patterns of policing,” Manes said.

Manes said the MacArthur Justice Center’s research brings into question whether ShotSpotter technology is worth the city’s multi-million dollar investment.

“I think it’s hard to justify spending $33 million on a tool that sends police hunting for nonexistent gunfire almost nine times out of 10,” he said.

Chicago police and ShotSpotter both said the technology is an important part of CPD’s goal of reducing gun violence.

In a statement, a spokesperson for ShotSpotter insisted their technology is accurate:

“It is important to point out that the Chicago Police Department continually describes ShotSpotter as an important part of their operations. The OIG report does not negatively reflect on ShotSpotter’s accuracy which has been independently audited at 97 percent based on feedback from more than 120 customers. Nor does the OIG propose that ShotSpotter alerts are not indicative of actual gunfire whether or not physical evidence is recovered. We would defer to the Chicago Police Department to respond to the value the department gets from being able to precisely respond to criminal incidents of gunfire. We work very closely with our agency customers to ensure they get maximum value out of our service.”

The Chicago Police Department did not respond directly to CBS 2’s questions about the inspector general’s findings, including whether the department will use the findings to re-examine how it uses ShotSpotter technology as a crime prevention tool, whether it will change the way it tracks information on the efficacy of ShotSpotter, and if the department will revisit its extension of the ShotSpotter contract.

Instead, a CPD spokesman provided a nearly identical statement the department has provided in the past in regard to the ShotSpotter contract, defending the use of the technology as a “crucial” tool.

“ShotSpotter has detected hundreds of shootings that would have otherwise gone unreported,” CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said, despite the findings that the vast majority of ShotSpotter alerts did not lead to evidence of a shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Shot Spotter#Shooting#Chicago Police Department#Cpd#The Inspector General#Latino#Cbs 2 Investigators#Oig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Chicago, ILedglentoday.com

Chicago watchdog harshly criticizes ShotSpotter system

CHICAGO (AP) — A gunshot detection system that has cost Chicago tens of millions of dollars and is touted as a critical component of the police department's effort to combat gun violence rarely produces evidence of gun-related crime in the city, Chicago's nonpartisan watchdog agency concluded. In a scathing report...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

If ShotSpotter is a good crime-fighting tool, the police must provide proof

Chicago police tout ShotSpotter, a technology that senses gunfire and summons police, as an important crime-fighting tool. But in a scathing report this week, the Chicago inspector general’s office said police records are too incomplete to verify that claim. The police department, as a first step, should do a better...
Law EnforcementNBC Washington

US Attorney Drops Charges Against Man Punched by DC Police on Video

A man who was repeatedly punched by a D.C. police officer during a violent arrest caught on video Sunday initially faced charges for what police say was an illegal gun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office dropped all charges, a D.C. Courts spokesman said Monday night. The case was dismissed and the man will not have to appear in court again.
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

ShotSpotter alert leads to arrest, drug charges for Fort Myers man

A man was arrested in Fort Myers and faces drug charges after officers followed a ShotSpotter alert to his home Wednesday night. Fort Myers police went to a home on Apache Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They were met at the door by Randolph Williams, 41, who was bleeding from his head, surrounded by a large amount of blood on the floor.
Law EnforcementEssence

Do Cops Make Us Safe?

Thought-provoking perspectives on policing in Black communities after Black Lives Matter protests swept the world. In the year since protests over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor galvanized the world, advocates and elected officials have called for a range of safer and more effective public- safety approaches—from abolishing or defunding to retraining the police.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Police find loaded gun, drugs in vehicle reported stolen from Chicago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered a loaded gun and drugs from a stolen vehicle found in downtown Madison on Tuesday. Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 300 block of South Henry Street for a report of a recovered stolen vehicle when a parking enforcement officer noticed the Vehicle Identification Number on the vehicle’s front window had been changed.
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

BCI delay in processing crime evidence

Mahoning Valley police departments rely on the state's forensics crime lab to process evidence to help them solve crimes. However, a backlog at the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) means the average wait to get the evidence back is up to 137 days in gun cases. Every crime is different...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Police Alert Bridgeport Residents Of Three Business Burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities notified 9th District residents of three burglaries in Bridgeport this month. At each business, the offenders broke in and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The incidents occurred in the 400 block of West 31st  Street Aug. 16 and 17 between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m., in the 3100 block of South Wallace Aug. 28 at 3:45 a.m. and in the 500 block of West 35th Street Aug. 30 between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Authorities advised business owners to keep their property well-lit; report suspicious activity immediately; keep doors and windows secured; immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks; save copies of video surveillance if available; call the police and don’t touch anything if you’re a victim and if approached by a witness, request their contact information. Chicago Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8382.

Comments / 0

Community Policy