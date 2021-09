Lisa Pagel to the director of grants position – a brand new role. Pagel will oversee the entire grant process for ChildServe, as well as collaborate with foundations, organizations and governmental agencies to advance ChildServe’s mission, according to a press release. Pagel hails from West Point, Iowa, and has more than 17 years of grant writing experience, securing nearly $50 million in funding throughout the course of her career. Most recently, she served as a grants manager for MercyOne Des Moines Foundation. “We are delighted to have Lisa join our team at the ChildServe Foundation,” Erica Axiotis, vice president of development, said. “She has tremendous expertise in the grant writing arena and holds herself and her work to a very high standard.”