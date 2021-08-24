Mustang Bio reports $14.4M loss

The stock price of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) increased by over 65% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases – increased by over 65% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to AC Immune SA announcing that Genentech (a member of the Roche Group) has informed them that Lauriet, a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the investigational anti-tau monoclonal antibody, semorinemab, in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD), met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11. And the second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL, was not met. The safety data showed that semorinemab is well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile and no unanticipated safety signals.