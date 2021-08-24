Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Mustang Bio reports $14.4M loss

By Sloane M. Perron
Worcester Business Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Worcester, reported a net loss of $14.4 million for the company’s second quarter in an earnings report released last Monday. This new figure shows a slight improvement when compared to the prior-year second quarter, in which the company reported a net loss...

www.wbjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustang Bio Inc#The Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

QAD reports loss as $2B acquisition nears

QAD, a Santa Barbara-based cloud software company for the manufacturing industry, saw its revenue and expenses rise in the second quarter of 2021 as the company prepares to be bought out by a San Francisco-based private equity firm. QAD lost $6.3 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter...
Financial ReportsWorcester Business Journal

Hanover Insurance declares 70-cent dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. of Worcester announced on Monday a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share on its issued and outstanding common stock. The dividends are payable Sept. 24 to shareholders of record at the close of the business on Sept. 10, per the company’s press release. Hanover...
Marlborough, MAWorcester Business Journal

Boston Scientific closes $1.1B Israeli acquisition

Marlborough medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific Corp. acquired Lumenis, an Israel-based surgical company specializing in urological lasers, in a $1.1-billion deal announced on Wednesday. Boston Scientific had a distribution agreement with Lumenis for more than 20 years focusing on markets in Japan and the United States. Through the acquisition, Boston...
Natick, MAWorcester Business Journal

Natick biotech co. closes $53M in financing for stem cell product

HebeCell Corp., a Natick research company focused on therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, announced on Tuesday it has closed a $53-million Series A financing for an off-the-shelf stem cell product. The investment was led by Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in China, who will collaborate with HebeCell to develop the (PSC)-CAR-NK...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Peloton reports wider loss than expected, slashes price of bike again

Peloton had a greater net loss than Wall Street expected during its fiscal fourth quarter and is cutting the price of its original bike again by hundreds of dollars yet again, the company reported Thursday. The net loss of $312.2 million, or $1.05 per share, was far more than the...
Financial ReportsEntrepreneur

Regis (RGS) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Regis (RGS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.74 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08. This compares to loss of $1.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -825%. A...
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Harr Motor Group proposing auto body shop expansion in Worcester

Harr Motor Group on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester is hoping to expand with a new auto body shop on Pullman Street, according to an application submitted to the Worcester Planning Board. The space at 23 Pullman St. is owned by Bigelow Electric Company, Inc., also known as BigPower, a...
Framingham, MAWorcester Business Journal

Framingham biotech partners with veteran-owned medical supplier

Arch Therapeutics, a Framingham biotechnology company specializing in wound care and biosurgical devices, announced Thursday a partnership with Lovell Government Services, a Floridia medical supply distributor. Lovell Government Services is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, which will enable Arch Therapeutics to increase sales at Veterans Affairs hospitals and other governmental...
CancerMedPage Today

Ensartinib Tops Crizotinib in ALK-Positive NSCLC

The investigational ALK inhibitor ensartinib demonstrated better efficacy than crizotinib (Xalkori) against systemic and intracranial disease in patients with ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the eXalt3 randomized clinical trial. With a median follow-up of 23.8 months for patients treated with ensartinib and 20.2 months for those treated...
Framingham, MAWorcester Business Journal

SCIEX launches new software and protein analysis system

Framingham biotech company SCIEX on Wednesday announced the launch of two new initiatives, a software and a capillary electrophoresis system. The Biologics Explorer software enables customers to access high-resolution protein characterization data, which can assist pharmaceutical researchers and companies. The new program builds off SCIEX’s ZenoTOF 7600 system and Molecule Profiler, according to a press release from the company.
Cambridge, MAWorcester Business Journal

MassBio hires senator as new CEO

MassBio, a not-for-profit organization in Cambridge focusing on the life sciences industry in Massachusetts, appointed State Sen. Joseph Boncore, a Democrat from the First Suffolk and Middlesex District, as CEO in an announcement on Wednesday. Boncore will formally resign from the Massachusetts Senate as he begins his new role during...
Stockspulse2.com

ACIU Stock: Over 65% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) increased by over 65% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases – increased by over 65% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to AC Immune SA announcing that Genentech (a member of the Roche Group) has informed them that Lauriet, a placebo-controlled Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the investigational anti-tau monoclonal antibody, semorinemab, in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD), met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11. And the second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL, was not met. The safety data showed that semorinemab is well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile and no unanticipated safety signals.
Chicago, ILWorcester Business Journal

AMSC signs deal to strengthen Chicago electric grid

American Superconductor Corp. an energy and power company based in Ayer, announced on Tuesday a partnership with Chicago electric utility Commonwealth Edison Co. The partnership integrates AMSC’s Resilient Electric Grid system, which improves reliability and performance of electric power grids, into ComEd’s systems, according to a press release from AMSC.
Financial ReportsEntrepreneur

Peloton (PTON) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Peloton (PTON) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45. This compares to earnings of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -133.33%. A...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Report Mentions Flutter, Skillz as Possible M&A Targets

Gambling powerhouse Flutter Entertainment and mobile esports company Skillz are possible acquisition targets, according to recent reports, as consolidation in the casino and sports betting sector shows little sign of easing. Last week, three industry sources told Sarah Cohen of M&A news outlet CTFN that merger and acquisition activity in...
Cancerconnectcre.com

Dialectic Therapeutics Receives $14.4M Cancer Research Award

A Texas-based biotech firm focused on cancer treatments, Dialectic Therapeutics Inc., recently received a $14.4 million Texas Company (TXCO) Product Development Research Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). Dialectic will use the funding to further advance the clinical development of its lead product candidate, DT2216, a unique compound built using the Antiapoptotic Protein Targeted Degradation (APTaD) technology platform.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why I'm Cutting My Losses and Moving On From This SPAC

When the boom of special purpose acquisition companies was in full swing in late 2020 and early 2021, it was obvious that the market was becoming saturated and not all of the hundreds of blank-check companies would find deals. And of those that did find acquisition targets, not all of them would be worth investing in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy