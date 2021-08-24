Big Ten Daily: Illinois Announces Starting Quarterback For Week 0 Matchup With Nebraska

Coach Bret Bielema and the Illinois football program have announced their starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 college football season opener against Nebraska. The Fighting Illini will have senior Brandon Peters under center.

Peters has started 16 games for the program since the 2019 season. He's completed 191 of his 355 passing attempts for 2,313 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Peters has also been efficient as a runner. He's tallied 98 rushing attempts over the last two seasons, good for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Peters was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list this preseason, which is presented by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Foundation. The award is presented annually to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback set for graduation that year.

Illinois opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 28 against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET, and will be televised on FOX. As of Tuesday morning, Nebraska is a 6.5-point favorite according to sports gambling website Fanduel.com. The over/under is 54.5 points.

Rutgers Senior Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Monterio Hunt, a senior wide receiver, announced Monday he would enter the NCAA transfer portal. The decision comes less than two weeks before Rutgers plays Temple on Thursday, Sept. 2 to start the 2021 season.

“These past 3 years at Rutgers University has been a great experience and walking away with a degree is one of the biggest blessings to ever ask for. During my time here I have met so many great and influential people. Thank you,” Hunt wrote in a post on Twitter. “I would like to thank Coach Schiano, Coach Underwood & the rest of the staff for allowing me to compete at one of the highest levels of college football and for that I am forever grateful.

“With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer with two years of eligibility left.”

Hunt began his career at Marshall where he appeared in 12 games during the 2017 season, primarily on special teams. He was credited with seven receiving yards on a lateral play against FIU.

In 2018, Hunt played at Northwest Mississippi Community College and caught 41 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. He then transferred to Rutgers for the 2019 season but did not see game action due to injury.

Last season, Hunt played in two games — against Michigan and against Purdue — but did not record any statistics.

Rutgers opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Temple at SHI Stadium. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. As of Tuesday morning, Rutgers is a 13.5-point favorite according to sports gambling website Fanduel.com. The over/under is 50.5 points.

Former Indiana RB Stevie Scott III Signed by Denver Broncos

After being cut by the New Orleans Saints, former Indiana running back Stevie Scott III has found a new home in the NFL. He was signed by the Denver Broncos on Monday.

Scott, a native of Syracuse, N.Y., was a three-year starter at Indiana from 2018 through 2020 but was not selected in April's 2021 NFL Draft. He was quickly scooped up by the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He worked out with the Saints all summer, but was one of their first cuts last week. He did not play in the Saints' first preseason game.

Denver signed Scott after running back Adrian Killins' was injured in its second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend. He joins Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman and Damarea Crockett at running back on the Broncos' roster.

Scott is one of just three Hoosiers to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons, and he is No. 4 all-time in touchdowns at Indiana and No. 9 all-time in rushing yards. Scott was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection and one-time honorable mention selection.

Scott has at least one familiar face in Denver. Former Indiana safety Jamar Johnson was a fifth-round selection of the Broncos back in April. Scott will wear No. 32 for the team.

The Broncos will have their final preseason game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. They open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 on the road against the New York Giants.

