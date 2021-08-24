Cancel
Manchester, IA

Jury Finds Krogmann Guilty in New Trial

By Janelle Tucker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Manchester man accused of shooting his girlfriend more than a decade ago has been found guilty in a second trial. Bob Krogmann was accused of shooting Jean Smith, of Dundee, three times in March 2009. She was seriously injured, but survived – and he was convicted of Attempted Murder and Willful Injury by a jury at that time. But in 2018, after serving about eight and a half years in prison, the Supreme Court ruled that there was a structural error in his case regarding the freezing of his assets.

