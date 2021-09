It's one of the greatest myths of walking that only older people—or those who are physically incapable of other forms of exercise—are the only ones who choose to walk for exercise. Our own resident trainer, Tim Liu, C.S.C.S., swears by walking—and so do countless others. Hardcore body builders, professional athletes, and endurance racers? They all love to walk, whether it's simply to burn a few more calories or to help aid in their recovery.