Dennis Gardeck Brings the Juice Back to Cardinals Practice

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 8 days ago

There was a different beat in the press conference room at State Farm Stadium Monday afternoon.

The music from the locker room was louder than usual and the base shook the ground as Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury stepped up to the microphone.

Cardinals team writer Darren Urban jovially commented that the players must have been excited to be back at practice. Kingsbury responded that it sounded like it, especially with those coming back from the physically unable to perform (PUP) and reserve/COVID-19 lists.

Edge rusher and special teamer Dennis Gardeck was one of the returnees, as the Cardinals activated him following an offseason of rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in Week 15 last year. He was in charge of the pre-practice music on Monday.

"Got to get the juice back," Gardeck told the media after practice. "We had some fun."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47q66C_0bbMXCaO00
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

He said he played Opus by Eric Prydz, a song that fellow returner from the PUP list J.J. Watt joked took 12 minutes for the beat to drop.

"It took a while but we got there," Watt said. "Then it picked up and it was great."

As for Gardeck's comment on Watt's critique, he said, "You got to be patient with it. It is a long build. It's worth it, though. It's like a hike. The highest you climb, the more pretty the view is."

That view was surely pretty for Gardeck last season. His role coming into the 2020 season was solely on special teams, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph found ways to get the former undrafted free agent involved in specific packages.

In Week 5 against the New York Jets, Arizona lost edge rusher Chandler Jones to a season-ending biceps injury. That same day, Gardeck played his first career defensive snaps and finished with two sacks.

"He refuses to lose," Joseph said of Gardeck last season. "Most of his sacks, he's been blocked, he's been stoned, and he just won't stop. I think for a big offensive lineman blocking him consistently is tough because of his energy level and the speed he plays with and the power he can generate with that body in close proximity."

Despite losing Jones, the Cardinals finished fourth in the NFL in sacks and among the top 10 in pressure percentage. Gardeck was second on the team in sacks with seven in only 93 defensive snaps.

He also made calls on the field, as Joseph called him a quarterback. Gardeck's style was to bull-rush with never-ending energy, an element the Cardinals missed in the final two games of the 2020 regular season following his injury.

However, his activation and ability to perform individual drills at camp Monday is no indicator that he is ready for game speed.

Gardeck is still rehabbing and working with the trainers closely on the program that led him to this moment.

"I'm off PUP, but it's still the plan and the plan is every day continue to build and go from there," Gardeck said.

He explained that his status on returning to practice has been "day-to-day" for a long time. Even though Gardeck and the trainers had this time period circled for a potential return, the communication was constant with the understanding that the plan could change.

The process involves feel and what the training staff monitors each day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaEfD_0bbMXCaO00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"They're really good at being able to pick up on compensations and making sure that it looks good, too," Gardeck said. "We also had some hard numbers that we were able to put myself through some tests and everything and make sure that I wasn't lying to myself."

Kingsbury said that given the nature of his injury, caution is key when dealing with his return to action.

"We want to be very careful with him since he had a longer-term injury," Kingsbury said. "He's done great on his rehab. We like where he is at. But, we'll be cautious in how we approach it this week."

Gardeck said he performed everything he expected from himself in camp Monday. He is keyed in on sticking to the plan.

The season opener in Tennessee is just over two weeks away, still too far out for Gardeck to know whether or not he will be in condition to suit up.

But, he can feel the start of the season excitement.

"Definitely kind of getting that anticipation, that itch again," Gardeck said. "Being back out there with the guys and everything was so exciting."

