Governor asks tourists to stay away from Hawaii
HONOLULU-- Governor David Ige is asking tourists to stay away from Hawaii. This comes after Hawaii's active COVID-19 case count soared to over 9,300 infections Monday. "It’s not a good time to travel to the islands. Restaurant capacity has been restricted. There is limited access to rental cars … and we know that the visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii,” Ige said.www.wrcbtv.com
