Governor asks tourists to stay away from Hawaii

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its travel list on Monday to include six countries with a very high risk of Covid infection, including the Bahamas and Morocco.Other countries that have recently had their levels changed to high-risk include Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon and Sint Maarten. If you must travel to these places, “make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel” advises the CDC.Following a surge in cases in Oahu, Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, has asked visitors to stay away. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands,” he said in a news conference on Monday. “The...