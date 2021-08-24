Las Cruces Utility Successful Protesting Penalties and Price Hike from Winter Storm Uri

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved a waiver of all penalties and interest associated with Winter storm Uri imposed by El Paso Natural Gas Company (EPNG) on utilities, including Las Cruces Utilities (LCU). LCU also negotiated a $1.76 million reduction of the February 2021 invoice from its natural gas commodity supplier. As a result, LCU will reduce the time period of collecting the “emergency commodity recovery surcharge” added to customers’ monthly bills in June from 30-months to approximately 20-months.