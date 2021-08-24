Funding received for Coshocton Collaborative project
A Downtown Coshocton revitalization project designed to foster small business growth took one step closer to reality last week. The Coshocton Port Authority received an offer letter for a Vibrancy Fund grant from JobsOhio for the Coshocton Collaborative, a co-working business incubator facility planned for downtown. The grant is contingent upon receiving a federal Economic Development Administration grant in support of the project.www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com
