Coshocton, OH

Funding received for Coshocton Collaborative project

By Contributed
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
 9 days ago

A Downtown Coshocton revitalization project designed to foster small business growth took one step closer to reality last week. The Coshocton Port Authority received an offer letter for a Vibrancy Fund grant from JobsOhio for the Coshocton Collaborative, a co-working business incubator facility planned for downtown. The grant is contingent upon receiving a federal Economic Development Administration grant in support of the project.

www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com

