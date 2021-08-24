Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Results of additional issuance - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 30 0701

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20. August, at the price of accepted bids.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Bonds#Stocks#Nominal#Streetinsider Premium#General Terms Of Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Carlsbad, CAdallassun.com

Optec International Share Issuance Correction

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI). OPTEC International today announced the company is clarifying the incorrect information published yesterday in the company's issued and outstanding shares numbers published on OTC Markets. The information published showed an issuance of 200,000,000 restricted shares to...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices 200M Share Offering at $0.30/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares ("Offering"), with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $60 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Offering equates to 200,000,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of $0.30 per share. The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for capital expenditure, general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX". The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Marketsbondbuyer.com

Taxable issuance plummets in August

A mixture of factors such as rising interest rates, uncertainty over federal monetary policy and unprecedented federal aid for state and local governments fueled a drop in overall bond volume in August from the prior year. While overall issuance fell 8.4% year-over-year, taxable municipal bond issuance dropped nearly 40% in...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

SpareBank 1 SMN: Issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SpareBank 1 SMN has today issued new senior non-preferred bond of NOK 500 million. Settlement date is September 2 2021 and maturity date November 2 2027. First call option...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Income Taxpncguam.com

$3.2 million in tax refunds to be paid out

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,345 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 3,273,016 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Oma Savings Bank Plc: ManagerÂ´s Transactions - Timo Kokkala

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 SEPTEMBER 2021 13.00 P.M. EET, MANAGER'S TRANSACTION. Oma Savings Bank Plc: ManagerÂ´s Transactions "“ Timo Kokkala. Person subject to the notification requirements:. Name: Kokkala Timo. Position: Member of the...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sequana Medical announces H1 2021 results and provides business update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. alfapumpÂ® "“ Positive results from second interim analysis of POSEIDON pivotal study; awaiting FDA approval on POSEIDON pivotal study expansion. alfapumpÂ® "“ FDA regulatory submission now expected in mid-2023 due to worldwide supply shortage of electronic components;...
Financial ReportsFlorida Star

Bharti’s Equity Issuance To Support Deleveraging, Fund 5G Capex: Fitch Study

SINGAPORE — Bharti Airtel Ltd’s planned $2.8 billion equity issuance will improve its funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to around 2 times and provide funds to strengthen its market position, as per Fitch Ratings. Bharti will raise equity in three tranches. A quarter of the proceeds will be received upfront and the balance in two installments within three years. Fitch said the […]
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS. H1 2021 results: Very strong growth with 156k commercial Idyllaâ„¢ cartridges sold, almost twice as high...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRTU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DTRTU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Arrow Financial (AROW) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, or $1.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

C3.ai (AI) Q1 Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. C3.ai (NYSE: AI) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.37), which may not compare to the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $52.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. "We began our...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Files for up tp $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH), a health technology company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cue intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HLTH".
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Zoom (ZM) Tops Q2 EPS by 34c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) reported Q2 EPS of $1.36, $0.34 better than the analyst estimate of $1.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02 million versus the consensus estimate of $990.96 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dominion Energy (D) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, or $2.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of September 2021, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of September 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2020 paid out on the 15th of September 2021.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sportsmans Warehouse (SPWH) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sportsmans Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) reported Q2 EPS of $0.44, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $361.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $345.56 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy