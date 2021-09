65% of Advertising Executives Believe Market will be Worth between US$50 Billion and US$55 Billion by 2026, While 30% Expect it to Surpass US$55 Billion. Seventy-four percent of global senior advertising executives strongly believe developing and expanding ad ecosystems and networks, in line with the rise of smart cities, will offer explosive growth opportunities in the Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising market, according to new research from Alfi (Nasdaq: ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform. Furthermore, 93% believe that society has become more digitized during the COVID-19 crisis, which will fuel expansion in the DOOH advertising market.