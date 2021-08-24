InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) Named Google Early Access Partner

Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and services, announced that the company has been selected as an early access partner for the Google 3D AR Search Program. With this distinction, Nextech AR will offer exclusive early access of the 3D search program to its currentÂ Threedy.ai customers, which include Kohl's, Pier 1, Lighting Plus and Kmart Australia. Nextech's 3D-generated models will appear in Google's 3D AR Search Program, allowing brands to see their products as organic search results on Google. According to the announcement, 3D has become an integral part of the online customer journey with immersive shopping experiences being compared to "virtual try-ons" for fashion. Google is working to make 3D/AR a key piece of search and shopping experiences. Consumers can now place 3D digital objects from certain innovative brands directly in their own space based on mobile Google search results. "Nextech AR is building solutions that connect our customers to billions of people around the world through our AI technology and special partnerships with Google," said Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappleberg in the press release. "We are thrilled to work with innovative brands who are focused on digital transformation of their e-Commerce business with AR shopping. The building blocks for mass adoption of Augmented Reality are taking place."