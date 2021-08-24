SummerSlam This Year Was the Most-Watched of All Time, Says WWE
In a new press release, WWE is calling this year's SummerSlam "the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam in the company's history." Though WWE's attendance numbers aren't actually real, it's likely that their percentage gains over previous years are correct. According to WWE, this year's Summerslam was watched by 55% more people than watched SummerSlam in 2020 and 29% more than watched in 2019, before the pandemic started.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0