The Technology Excellence Awards Return to PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO

 8 days ago

Herndon, Va.; Aug. 24, 2021 — The Technology Excellence Awards will return to PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021 (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center), according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. The awards recognize exhibitors' innovative technology that has not previously been shown at a PACK EXPO or Healthcare Packaging EXPO.

