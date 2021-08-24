The Technology Excellence Awards Return to PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE inside the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2021 International Pizza Expo & Conference. With 60+ seminars, workshops and demonstrations covering everything from dough to marketing and beyond, there’s no shortage of educational opportunities to help you improve your business. There is no better way to shop for products & services than seeing (and tasting them!) in person. Meet face-to-face with top suppliers, sample ingredients, compare products and get all of your questions answered. In this great video, you’ll see interviews with Chuck Godwin of the Eddy Packing Co., Andy Reichgut with Violife non-dairy cheeses, Ed Choi with ooni at-home pizza ovens and Cheryl Soares with the California Milk Advisory Board.