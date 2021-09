Coin98 price analysis for today is bearish but bullish growth can be seen. C98 has consolidated support at $4.08. Significant resistance is visible at $5. Coin98 has grabbed the attention of several investors as the cryptocurrency rose from $0.06 at the end of June to over $6 by the end of August. This made C98 one of the best performing altcoins as Bitcoin is struggling to rise above the $50k resistance levels. Today, the price movement is bearish as the coin is trading at a loss of 5 percent.