Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Past Present Perfect: Mixing traditional, contemporary décor

By KIM COOK
harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

The freshest style in decor these days is ... mixing styles. Traditional and contemporary often work well together. Think with an or an 18th century-style with an '80s-era lamp. The appeal is in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Present Perfect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designdwell.com

This Renovated Loft in a Former Hotel Is the Perfect Mix of Polished and Playful

Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks. After 14 years, Irene Glezos and Julie Chartoff had outgrown their cramped, dimly lit apartment in the historic Gilsey House. Built in 1867 as a Beaux Arts–style hotel, the building had retained much of its original charm when it was converted into a co-op space in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood in 1980.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Telsha Anderson's Engagement Ring Is The Perfect Non-Traditional Style

Journey With Jewels is our series that explores one’s relationship with jewelry beyond adornments — as a force to transform, empower, and even draw on energy from the past. From perennial favorites to vintage heirlooms, the meaning we attach to these decorative objects range and reveal more than our styling preferences. This edition is with Telsha Anderson, the owner of t.a. New York.
Museumscoalvalleynews.com

Huntington Museum of Art presents exhibition of contemporary art

HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled “Community Trust Bank Presents: The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art now through Nov. 28. A documentary film about art collectors Dorothy and Herbert Vogel is scheduled tentatively to be presented in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 as part of the Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to the documentary film showing is free.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Pastry Blenders for Mixing Perfect Dough

Every craftsperson knows there are certain tools of the trade. And if you’re into baking pastries, one of the most important instruments you can have on hand is a pastry blender. When you think of a blender, you probably envision a countertop appliance into which you pour ingredients and then mix. But that’s not a pastry blender. Instead, it’s a handheld cooking utensil that has a series of arched metal blades or wires. These strips allow you to “cut” up solid fats like butter or lard and then mix them into flour, resulting in a perfect, finely mixed dough. It can...
Lifestylenjmom.com

Wild West City: Where The Past Meets The Present For Family Fun

As we entered Wild West City in Stanhope, New Jersey, it felt like we had stumbled into a time capsule, instantly transported back to the 1800s in Dodge City, Kansas. It set the stage for what was to come, and my kids could hardly contain themselves—they were so excited to be at this one-of-a-kind Western experience on the East Coast. This Sussex County attraction opened its gates in 1957, and it’s still providing authentic Western historical, educational, and entertaining experiences today. During our visit, my kids helped the town Marshall find the “bad guys,” they visited the animals at the corral and even took a train ride into outlaw territory. But mostly, my family enjoyed disconnecting from the modern world to experience the historical American West. Here’s why we loved it and why Wild West City is one of our must-see NJ attractions.
Musicstereoboard.com

'It's All One Big Story': Lissie's Past, Present and Future

In this fast-paced and increasingly frantic world, it’s very easy for most of us to forget that life’s a journey, not a destination. It’s a lot harder, however, when you’re Elisabeth Corrin Maurus. Best known as Lissie, the American songwriter has documented her personal odyssey through the medium of music for nearly two decades and is feeling reflective after compiling a pair of retrospective releases that add even more colour and depth to both her personal and artistic development.
Musicharrisondaily.com

Greek music great Mikis Theodorakis dies at 96

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, died Thursday. He was …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

Two-Day Auction - General Collectors' and Interiors

An early 20th Century Allerton's "Meredith" pattern blue transfer printed tea set. A large quantity of Royal Albert " Old Country Rose" tea and dinnerware, approx ninety pieces. 60 GBP help. Estimate 100 - 200 GBP help. Lot 932. Royal Albert Masquerade teaware, approx. thirty six pieces. 42 GBP help.
the-saleroom.com

Antiques, Art and Decoration - Auction on September 3rd and 4th, 2021

An antique gas chandelier, built with electricity. Bronze and glass bells. (93 x 80 cm) An antique gas chandelier, built with electricity. Bronze and glass bells. (93 x 80 cm) An antique gas chandelier, built with electricity. Bronze and glass bells. With additional glass bells. (108 x 85 cm) 100...
Books & LiteraturePeninsula Daily News

Peninsula author offers collection of words, fine art

PORT TOWNSEND — Froonce: To frolic exuberantly with noise and energy. Eyeservant: A person who works only when someone is watching. Scaramouch: A braggart who is secretly a coward. These are a few entries in Joe Gillard’s “The Little Book of Lost Words,” a colorfully illustrated compendium of terms people...
Interior DesignPosted by
Daily Herald

Mixing traditional and contemporary decor is not so crazy

The freshest style in decor these days is … mixing styles. Traditional and contemporary often work well together. Think abstract art with an overstuffed chaise, or an 18th century-style toile wallpaper with an '80s-era lamp. The appeal is in the pleasing tension between the styles; sophisticated, artsy, yet livable. The...
Museumslincolnjournal.com

Huntington Museum of Art presents exhibition of contemporary art

HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled “Community Trust Bank Presents: The Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for West Virginia” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art now through Nov. 28. A documentary film about art collectors Dorothy and Herbert Vogel is scheduled tentatively to be presented in HMA’s Grace Rardin Doherty Auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 as part of the Tuesday Tour Series. Admission to the documentary film showing is free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy