Past Present Perfect: Mixing traditional, contemporary décor

As we entered Wild West City in Stanhope, New Jersey, it felt like we had stumbled into a time capsule, instantly transported back to the 1800s in Dodge City, Kansas. It set the stage for what was to come, and my kids could hardly contain themselves—they were so excited to be at this one-of-a-kind Western experience on the East Coast. This Sussex County attraction opened its gates in 1957, and it’s still providing authentic Western historical, educational, and entertaining experiences today. During our visit, my kids helped the town Marshall find the “bad guys,” they visited the animals at the corral and even took a train ride into outlaw territory. But mostly, my family enjoyed disconnecting from the modern world to experience the historical American West. Here’s why we loved it and why Wild West City is one of our must-see NJ attractions.