‘Tosca’ Broadcast from Salzburg Festival Canceled

In 1874 Mussorgsky’s ‘Boris Godunov’ received its premiere at St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre. Yet, he was not the first to write an opera of that name, 164 years earlier in 1710 Johann Mattheson completed his version of “Boris Goudenow,” but for reasons which are now unclear it was not performed during the composer’s lifetime, and ended up being stored in Hamburg’s Municipal Library. Unfortunately, during the Second World War the building was destroyed, and along with it the score of Mattheson’s opera, which at the time still had never been performed. At least that was the commonly held belief. However, in 1998, the score resurfaced in Armenia. It had, in fact, been removed to a castle for safety, from where the Soviet army had taken it, during the occupation. After its subsequent return to Germany, Mattheson’s opera finally received its world premiere at Hamburg’s Bucerius Kunst Forum in a concert performance in 2005, and then its first staged performance at the Boston Early Music Festival in the same year.