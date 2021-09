The Orchestra Now (TŌN) returns to the stage for its seventh season on September 11. “Nothing can replace the exhilaration of live performance,” said Music Director Leon Botstein. “During the pandemic, our young musicians kept the music alive by developing the skills to produce and perform extraordinary digital programs. But the return to the stage and the excitement of a real audience in such wonderful venues is crucial to their experience. We are truly thrilled to resume a direct connection with our audiences.”