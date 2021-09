News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH), a health technology company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cue intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HLTH".