Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK evacuation from Kabul to end within ‘24 to 36 hours’, defence sources say

By Peter Walker, Dan Sabbagh, Aubrey Allegretti and Daniel Boffey
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLOLJ_0bbMSr0w00

Britain’s evacuation from Kabul is expected to end within “24 to 36 hours”, potentially abandoning thousands of Afghans , defence sources said as the increasingly bullish Taliban moved to prevent them travelling to the airport to flee.

The US president, Joe Biden, rejected pleas from the UK for the humanitarian airlift to continue beyond 31 August at a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Tuesday, triggering claims from Conservative MPs that the “special relationship” is over and that US-UK relations were “about to enter their lowest point since Suez”.

After the G7, UK defence sources told the Guardian that the US military is believed to need two to three days to close down its operations at Kabul airport, and British troops want to be at least 24 hours ahead of that – leaving a small window for RAF flights evacuating those at risk from the Taliban’s takeover. All western forces are set to leave within days.

A statement from Boris Johnson after the G7 summit focused on what he called a “roadmap for future engagement with the Taliban”, a tacit acceptance that world leaders are powerless in the face of the group’s takeover of Afghanistan after the 20-year war.

Related: Biden pours salt into wounds of relations with Europe at G7 meeting

The UK prime minister did not mention sanctions, but instead set out conditions for unfreezing billions of dollars in aid, including the education of girls up to the age of 18. “If those huge funds are going to be unfrozen eventually for use by the government and people of Afghanistan, then what we’re saying is Afghanistan can’t lurch back into being a breeding ground of terror, it can’t become a narco state, girls will be educated up to the age of 18, and so on,” he said.

On Tuesday night, Biden said he wanted all US troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan as soon as possible before the 31 August deadline. But he also said contingency plans are being drawn up to extend the withdrawal “should that become necessary”.

Biden said his discussion with G7 leaders today had been “productive” and told reporters: “There was strong agreement among the leaders both about the evacuation mission under way as well as the need to coordinate our approach to Afghanistan as we move forward.

“First, on evacuation, we agreed we will continue our close cooperation to get people out as efficiently and safely as possible. We are currently on a pace to finish by 31 August, the sooner we can finish the better.

“Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops, but the completion by 31 August depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate, allow access to the airport for those who we are transporting now, and no disruption to our operations.

“Every day we are on the ground is another day we know that [local Isis affiliate] Isis-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces and innocent civilians.

“Additionally, thus far, the Taliban have been taking steps to work with us so we can get our people out, but as a tenuous situation.

“The leaders of the EU, Nato and the UN all agree that we will stand united in our approach to the Taliban … We will judge them by their actions and stay in close coordination on any steps that we take moving forward.”

Britain is among nations pushing to establish whether a civilian-run airport in Afghanistan could be used after 31 August, possibly operated by Turkey, in the hope that those at risk from the Taliban – including human rights activists, judges, prosecutors and LGBTQ+ advocates – will be able to find a route to safety.

The US refusal to extend its presence in the Afghan capital was anticipated, not least as the Pentagon had ruled out a change of plan while the G7 meeting was still taking place, but it prompted significant anger among Tory MPs and ministers.

“UK-US relations are about to enter their lowest point since Suez,” one senior MP said. “The special relationship is very, very damaged.” Another said: “We have always pretended there’s a special relationship with the US and Washington has always let us.” A minister added: “Biden’s America seems to have chosen to back off just when it was obvious only they could step up.”

Such fury remains largely focused on Biden, but Downing Street will be aware that the G7 meeting will be seen as another sign of Johnson’s limited sway with the White House.

Speaking after the meeting, Johnson accepted it had been impossible to persuade Biden to extend US troops’ role beyond their stated deadline of 31 August given both his domestic political priorities and the Taliban’s insistence that foreign troops must leave by then.

“You’ve heard what the president of the United States has had to say. You’ve heard what the Taliban have said,” Johnson said. “I think you’ve got to understand the context in which we’re doing this. We’re confident we can get thousands more out, but the situation at the airport is not getting any better.”

He said the UK had evacuated 9,000 people on 57 flights from Kabul, including 2,000 in 24 hours, and thought to include most single-nationality Britons. Aid agencies fear Afghans eligible for resettlement by virtue of links to the UK – such as interpreters and embassy staff – are at risk of being left behind, alongside a list of civil society leaders and former government officials compiled by the Foreign Office.

France, Germany and Italy had joined the UK in seeking an extension to the deadline beyond 31 August. After the G7 meeting the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said his country’s forces would stay on as needed.

Johnson said the “number one condition” for engagement with the Taliban would be guaranteed safe passage for people who wanted to leave the country up to the end of August and beyond, but this appeared more based on hope than leverage.

Addressing a Taliban press conference earlier on Tuesday, the group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said it would not agree to evacuation flights after 31 August, and told Afghan nationals to stop going to the airport. Experts such as engineers were being flown out, Mujahid said, adding: “We ask them to stop this process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjSGZ_0bbMSr0w00
People queue to board a US military aircraft at Kabul airport. Photograph: Senior Airman Taylor Crul/US Air Force/DVIDS/EPA

A joint G7 communique said the evacuation programme was the “immediate priority” and leaders expressed “our grave concern about the situation in Afghanistan and call for calm and restraint to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable Afghan and international citizens, and the prevention of a humanitarian crisis”.

Separately, the EU announced it was freezing €1bn in development aid it has set aside for Afghanistan over the next seven years as Brussels sought to use its financial leverage to secure assurances over the treatment of women and minority groups.

The conduct of the Taliban regime in the coming days, particularly around maintaining free passage for EU officials, Afghan staff and political refugees, was also highlighted by Charles Michel, the European Council president, as a condition of financial support.

Related: The Guardian view on the G7’s great game: the Taliban rules in Kabul | Editorial

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said EU member states would receive financial help if they “stepped up” to take in refugees. There has been a mixed response from EU governments on the issue in recent days. The rightwing governments in Hungary and Austria have said they will not accept any refugees, but Spain has offered itself as a hub to take in Afghans who have worked with western powers.

As the G7 meeting began, the British and Irish Agencies Afghanistan Group, an umbrella organisation for NGOs working in the country, said much more needed to be done to remove people.

“While we welcome the efforts being made to evacuate Afghan civil society activists from Kabul airport, huge numbers will be left behind once the airlift ends,” said Elizabeth Winter, its executive director. “The UK’s offer to resettle just 5,000 Afghans this year is inadequate and lacks the urgency needed to help the many thousands of people at risk.”

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Us Military#European Union#Kabul#Afghans#Taliban#Conservative#British#Eu#Nato#Un#Lgbtq#Pentagon#Mp#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
MilitaryThe Guardian

US intercepts rockets targeting Kabul airport as key diplomats fly out

US anti-missile defences have intercepted as many as five rockets targeting Kabul airport as key American diplomats flew out of the Aghan capital in the final hours of the western evacuation under the threat of further Islamic State attacks. Officials told Reuters that core US diplomats had on Monday joined...
WorldThe Guardian

Gunfire fills the air in Kabul as Taliban celebrate airport takeover

As the last US military transport aircraft lifted off from Kabul airport, celebratory gunfire from the Taliban rang out across the Afghan capital on Monday night. Taliban fighters, who had taken the city without force just two weeks earlier, revelled in the end of America’s longest war and in their own astonishingly swift rise to power.
AfghanistanThe Guardian

‘Residual trauma’ of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban will be ‘among highest levels’ Australia has resettled

The Australian government’s newly appointed adviser on resettling Afghan nationals has predicted the “residual trauma” among those fleeing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan will be “amongst the highest levels of any groups we’ve ever resettled”. Paris Aristotle, the co-chair of an advisory panel announced on Monday, also said he welcomed signals from the...
MilitaryPosted by
Vice

The Taliban Captured Lots of Very Expensive Aircraft in Kabul. None of Them Work.

America’s longest war is over after 20 years following the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. The departure of the last military flight on Monday was immediately followed by footage of well-equipped Taliban special forces units, known as the Badr 313 unit, examining billions of dollars worth of abandoned American and Afghan government military gear.
WorldModesto Bee

Taliban control now-quiet Kabul airport after US withdrawal

The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. Vehicles carrying the Taliban raced back and forth along the Hamid Karzai International Airport's sole runway on the northern, military side of the airfield. Before dawn broke, heavily armed Taliban fighters walked through hangars, passing some of the seven CH-46 helicopters the State Department used in its evacuations before rendering them unflyable.
PoliticsFort Worth Star-Telegram

The Latest: Merkel says it’s important to talk to Taliban

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel has stressed that Germany is focused on humanitarian aid now and on helping former local Afghan staffers who were not evacuated in the last two weeks. Merkel said their numbers are “not 300" but “between 10,000 to 40,000.” Germany has evacuated more than 5,000 people...
Militarytheedgemarkets.com

US strikes at Islamic State militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

(Aug 29): A U.S. drone strike killed a suicide car bomber who Pentagon officials said was preparing to strike Kabul airport on Sunday, as American forces worked to complete a withdrawal that will end two decades of military involvement in Afghanistan. The strike was the second by the U.S. military...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Terrorist attack at Kabul airport could come within ‘hours’, says UK minister

The UK and the US have issued a warning to any remaining citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from Kabul airport due to an “ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack”.A possible terror attack at the airport could come within “hours”, Britain’s armed forces minister James Heappey warned on Thursday morning – calling the threat “credible and imminent”.The defence minister described the terror threat to people outside Kabul airport as “lethal” amid concerns over an attack by an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K.Follow Afghanistan news LIVE: Latest updates as suspected suicide bombing outside Kabul airport“I can’t stress...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Action News Jax

US to prioritize evacuations from Kabul until final hours

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. military airlift of Americans and others from Kabul will continue until the final hours of President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for ending the frantic evacuation from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Pentagon officials said Wednesday. John Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said more than 4,400 American...
Aerospace & Defenseq957.com

UK says it is in last stages of Kabul evacuations, processing ended

LONDON (Reuters) – British forces have entered the final stages of evacuating people from Kabul’s airport and processing facilities have closed, Britain’s defence ministry said on Friday. The effort would now focus on evacuating British nationals and others who have already been cleared to leave and are already at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy