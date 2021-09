This article was adapted from an essay on the Planet Tracker web site. The growth in the alternative protein space has been rapid over the last few years. According to the Good Food Institute, the alternative protein industry raised $3.1 billion in investments in 2020, three times more than the $824 million invested in the previous year, making a total investment of $5.9 billion since 2010. Indeed, alternative proteins have entered the mainstream with the initial public offering of Beyond Meat in 2020 (valuation of $8 billion as of July 21), the IPO of Oatly in May (valuation of $11 billion as of July 21) and the expected public listing (likely via special purpose acquisition company) for Impossible Foods sometime in 2021-2022.