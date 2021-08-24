Cancel
Cabot raising prices for silica, aqueous dispersion products

By European Rubber Journal Report
rubbernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON—Cabot Corp. is increasing prices globally for all Cab-O-Sil fumed and colloidal silicas, and Cab-O-Sperse aqueous dispersions products for all shipments on or after Sept. 15. Prices will increase by up to 10 percent, depending on the product grade, Cabot said. The supplier said the price increase was necessary to...

www.rubbernews.com

