Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Every Spirit Halloween Store Currently Open In Idaho

By Angie
Posted by 
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some may think it's too early to discuss Halloween. And those people would be wrong. Are we still in August? Yes. But there's about a week left and September will fly by per how time seems to be going these days. Can anyone really believe we are heading into the final quarter of 2021?! And once October hits, forget it. If you haven't prepared a costume by then, you're going to be scrambling to piece something together. Even if you take costumes out of the equation, decorations are a must! You have to jump on that early before all the good stuff is taken. And no one understands that like Spirit Halloween stores.

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Meridian, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Nampa, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Halloween#Bmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

How to Prepare for Cuffing Season in Idaho

Ladies and gentleman, it is officially September! This means a shift in the seasons in many ways. Unofficial fall (still have 21 days of summer left, technically), Halloween season (for the eager), football season (both college and professional), and the little talked about but very real cuffing season. You might not know the formal term, but I bet you've participated.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Fake Vaccination Cards Headed to Idaho Confiscated By Authorities

Federal authorities are cracking down on fraud and it's happening right here--or headed to, rather--Idaho. Yes, it's rather controversial: to get vaccinated or not to get vaccinated. Many people want to know what going into their body and understandably so, as so much of the science behind this particular vaccine is new. It is exciting, however, that the Pfizer vaccine is now fully approved by the FDA--not just in an emergency sense, as previously approved. This is giving many hope.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Words That Mean Something Different in Idaho

Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

One Square Foot Of House Is Worth $267 In Boise

Or 1,311 square feet is worth $350,000! That's a lot of money for not a lot of space, so there is a flip side that looks really good... I'm so mad that I didn't by a house in Boise ten years ago, because I could sell it and make HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars at this point. Wow, Boise! It's tough if you're looking to purchase a new home in this market but if you've owned a home for a long time, you could make some serious cash! It is pretty crazy to think about. I remember hearing my grandparents purchased a NICE house back in the 70's for like 77,000. Add some interest on a 30 year loan and they were likely paying under $275 per month on a house payment. Could you imagine that? The lowest rent I've ever paid was $695 for a two bedroom apartment back in 2005, and I thought I was STEALING that place.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho State Police Gear Up For Labor Day

It's the official end of Summer in the Gem State. School has started, and Idahoans are looking forward to Labor Day Weekend. The last three-day weekend before Thanksgiving. Some folks will scoot to McCall or other parts of the West. Law enforcement is once again taking safety seriously this weekend.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho #2 in Vaccine Refusal

According to a new poll, Idaho is the second in the nation when it comes to vaccine refusal. The Gem State trails only South Dakota when it comes to folks who say they will not get the shot, says Forbes Magazine. South Dakota edged out Idaho 33%-32%. The poll was conducted from late July to late August with an average of 3,300 respondents.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Watch These 14 Super Weird Idaho TikTok Videos

Normally I try to stay away from TikTok. I'm old and feel like I don't belong there. I really only use Facebook and still remember when I would waste hours customizing my MySpace page. But, just because I don't use TikTok doesn't mean it doesn't have some videos worth watching....
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

What’s This, Boise Teens Don’t Want to Drive Anymore?

Driving may be overrated. Fewer teens are getting driver's licenses these days, and we're wondering if Boise will follow the trend. Did you get your driver's license the minute you were eligible? I couldn't wait! I might have wasted thirty seconds or so, but I was on it, and the first place I went when I got my license was to my friend Shar's house to pick her up for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Mountain Dew. And from that day on we drove around on sugar highs and talked about boys and looked at cornfields and cows and laughed a lot. There was nothing else to do in rural Nebraska but drive, and every kid did it the second they turned 16. I actually had a school permit at age 14, and so did Shar.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Tests in Boise: Where Are They All At?

The word "interesting" would be one descriptor for the times we're currently living in and some of the "realities", although they are new, are very much here to stay for the foreseeable future. Yes, we're talking about COVID. After everything imaginable--worldwide, really--was shot down for an entire year, we're now...
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

What Do You Think, Is Idaho a Toxic State?

I bet when you first read that question you thought I meant toxic people. Well, I don't doubt that we have those in our midst. They can be found just about anywhere and often times it takes awhile before you realize they are sucking the life out of you. That's how toxic people are. It's not always easy to spot them or know what kind of damager they're doing.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

What You Should Know About Boise’s Greenbelt Construction

The famous and popular greenbelt in Boise is undergoing an update. While it is disturbing the pathway in large sections at time, it will be worth it in the end. Learn more with the photos below including the current areas under construction and the ones that are about to be under construction soon. According to the cityofboise.org website,
PoliticsPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Lands Near Top of List of Fittest States in US

It's hard not to be active in such a beautiful state. One of the biggest focuses this past year and a half has certainly been our health. This pandemic has reminded us how important it is to take care of ourselves. Our bodies are incredible and they can do miraculous things to keep us alive. However, we've got to first put good in to get good out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy