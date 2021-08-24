New Meal Prep Service Opens Store in Meridian

People have been known to do interesting things in the name of fame, cash, and free food, and we're not just talking about the annual Nathan's 4th of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. In its roundup of some of the most out-there examples, Munchpack listed, among other things, Seattle's "Pho Superbowl Challenge," which involves 3 lbs of noodles, 3 lbs of meat, and 3 liters of broth for a free meal and a $100 voucher. Then there's San Francisco's "Kitchen Sink Challenge" which features 8 ice cream flavors smothered in 8 toppings, with whipped cream, toasted almonds, and cherries to go around. If that doesn't sound like much, you'll need to scarf all that down by beating the record time or finishing inside of 30 minutes. If you manage all that, a year's supply of free ice cream can be yours – if you can still look at it, that is.