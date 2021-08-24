Cancel
Fort Lee, NJ

Fort Lee Public Library Book & Media Sale - DONATIONS NEEDED!

fortleenj.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Monday, September 20 through Wednesday, September 29, the Fort Lee Public Library will be collecting donations of gently used books, CDs, LPs and DVDs in preparation for the Library's Used Book Sale during normal Library hours. Drop off donations in the box located in front of the doors to the Children's room and by the revolving door at Adult Circulation. The Library's Media Sale will take place on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2, 10-4pm. Sponsored by Friends of the Fort Lee Public Library.

www.fortleenj.org

Fort Lee, NJ
