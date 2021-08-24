Entrepreneur Vinod Gupta gets so he can give
Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation a vehicle for philanthropy. Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish-American industrialist, was one of the richest men in world history. Immigrating to America when he was a young teenager, Carnegie got his first job at a textile mill earning $1.20 a week but eventually amassed an enormous wealth by building up his steel business and became worth the equivalent of $309 billion today –– for context, Jeff Bezos is currently worth $177 billion. After selling his company Carnegie dedicated his life to philanthropic efforts, spending the least several years of his life donating the majority of his fortune to universities, libraries and other public causes. In his book The Gospel of Wealth, Carnegie famously wrote “the man who dies…rich dies disgraced.”thebossmagazine.com
