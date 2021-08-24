Cancel
UFC

Jake Paul Flying In Tattoo Artist To Immediately Collect On Woodley Bet

By Joshua Ryan
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul insists that a tattoo artist will be in attendance for his fight with Tyron Woodley to instantly take advantage of the bet the two competitors placed. After knocking out Ben Askren in the first round [video], Jake Paul set his sights on Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion and a man that is widely considered to be the most difficult test “The Problem Child” has faced inside the boxing ring.

Tyron Woodley
Ben Askren
Jake Paul
#Tattoo Artist#Boxing#Tattoos#Combat#Mma
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC
Combat Sports
Tattoo
Sports
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight

Tyron Woodley told the MMA Hour about what Floyd Mayweather told him after his loss to Jake Paul. Mayweather believes Woodley won the fight, “Floyd just said, you know, um, Floyd don’t like when I talk about a lot of technique and stuff that we work on. He’s really secretive with that. But it was some things that I did really well that he said I should have did more of. He did say just a little bit more output. He did feel like I won the fight. He said, ‘You know, I told you that he (Jake Paul) was going to be kind of scared of you. You’ve been there before’. He said, ‘He ain’t been hit with no sh** yet. We’re gonna see how he responds’. He said, ‘You’ve been hit with four-ounce gloves, and you can take it. Let’s see how he deals with that’.”
Scottsdale, AZWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul & Woman Throw Punches In Leaked Video

The Youtubers-turned-pro- boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul were recently spotted shadow boxing. Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight world champion recently took to her Twitter account and posted a video clip. It saw her throwing some punches as she was alongside Paul Brothers, doing some shadow boxing. She...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Latest updates and result as YouTuber edges former UFC champion

YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley. But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight. Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had...
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

Jake Paul’s payout for Tyron Woodley fight revealed

Jake Paul is set for his biggest boxing payday yet if reported figures for his fight with Tyron Woodley are to be believed. As the YouTuber boxing game continues to get bigger and bigger, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – are at the forefront of things. The pair...
UFCTMZ.com

MMA Fighter Kyle 'Boom' Reyes Dead At 30, Days After Surgery

MMA fighter Kyle "Boom" Reyes -- who trained out of Randy Couture's gym in Las Vegas -- died on Monday ... days after his family said he underwent surgery. Reyes was born in Guam ... and made his professional MMA debut in 2009 for the Pacific Xtreme Combat promotion. Kyle...
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Jake Paul Claims He 'Hooked Up' With Lil Nas X in Viral TikTok Video

Jake Paul has caused a stir with his latest TikTok video, after claiming that he "hooked up" with rapper Lil Nas X. In the clip, which was uploaded on Tuesday, the YouTuber and boxer looked back over a number of his career low points, including getting fired from the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark back in 2017 and getting raided by the FBI in 2020.
UFCmmanews.com

MMA Legend BJ Penn Delivers Cease & Desist Warning To Jake Paul

BJ Penn was not a fan of Jake Paul‘s shenanigans during his fight against Tyron Woodley. This past weekend, internet sensation-turned boxer Jake Paul improved his record to 4-0 via a split-decision win over Tyron Woodley in a fight that was easily the 24-year-old’s toughest test to date after being rocked hard in the fourth round by a Woodley right hand. However, Paul was able to weather the storm and cruise to a decision win, something that has earned Paul the respect from many people.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet Jake Paul’s Girlfriend, Model Julia Rose

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is about to get underway on Showtime PPV. Paul, the former YouTube star turned boxer, is attempting to get his biggest win yet inside of the ring. He’s set to take on Woodley, the 39-year-old former UFC Welterweight Champion. There will be plenty of support...
CelebritiesFanSided

What is Jake Paul’s net worth in 2021?

What is Jake Paul’s net worth as an influencer and boxer in 2021? The celebrity YouTuber is racking in the cash thanks to multiple revenue streams. Jake Paul made his name as a YouTube star. Now he’s trying to legitimize himself as a boxer. It’s really all about pride because...
UFCchatsports.com

Video: Fighter lands brutal flying knee KO, during weigh-ins

One of the best knockouts of the weekend — or maybe the year — happened over in Belarus this week, and you’ve never seen anything quite like this. We’ve seen guys get knocked out in all sorts of situations in combat sports, but after all this time, this is still a first. Over at Zames Fight Club 3, the budget appears reasonable but there doesn’t seem to be much cap space for patience. Fighter A decides that he’s gonna rock out shirtless and flex on his opponent, but Belarussian Ninja Code decided that he had to get deaded on this fine day.
CelebritiesWrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley ‘Proves’ Jake Paul Using Steroids

What can you expect in professional sports? The world of sports has always been chock full of allegations ranging from A-Z and many sports stars taking more than just their vitamins and milk to get one leg up on their competition. While not every athlete has taken steroids, it is always a very hot button topic. If anyone is keen on hot button topics, it’s none other than Jake Paul, but what happens when the tables turn and he’s the one under fire? Ben Askren Wife Drops Jake Paul Bombshell.
UFCNew York Post

Jake Paul survives vicious punch to beat Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul survived his toughest boxing challenge yet. The YouTube star improved to 4-0 with a split decision win over Tyron Woodley, outboxing the former UFC welterweight champ after getting rocked by a right hand in the fourth round of their fight on Sunday night. “I learned a lot tonight,”...
UFCdexerto.com

Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, more react to Jake Paul beating Tyron Woodley

With Jake Paul’s split decision victory over Tyron Woodley now in the history books, here’s how sporting legends and internet celebrities reacted to the boxing match. After months of anticipation, divisive YouTuber Paul finally stepped into the ring with former UFC champion Woodley. While the two traded their fair share of powerful blows, it was Paul who had his hand raised in the end.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Going To Jail’ For Bad Reason?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer could be having a tough time ahead of him. It turns out The City Attorney’s Office in Scottsdale, Arizona, has refiled two criminal misdemeanor charges against him after federal prosecutors decided against pursuing a case related to his presence at a mall while it was being looted in May 2020.

