Presque Isle State Park Extends Swimming Season

A figure-eight trail winding through a boreal forest, this one’s also largely about the destination: a pink-granite shore, where waves crash spectacularly at high tide and pools of tiny seaweed jungles teem with marine life when the tide is out. Bear right to walk alongside the small harbor and see and hear surf pounding up ahead at its narrow neck. On the ledges, rocks chiseled by the elements into blocky shapes and large, gnarled driftwoods serve as benches. Lobster buoys bob just offshore, and Great Gott Island, once home to mid-20th-century author Ruth Moore, sits about a mile distant. Return on the interior paths, which offer subtler pleasures, including a shady, cool stretch of red spruces rising tall and straight from a carpet of pincushion moss. The first of the two loops is wheelchair accessible. 1.3-mile loop, from the Ship Harbor trailhead on Rte. 102A, 1.2 miles west of Seawall Campground.