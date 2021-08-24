Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Presque Isle State Park Extends Swimming Season

erienewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresque Isle State Park is extending its swimming season this year, weather-permitting. Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) will be open and guarded weekends only starting Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. ADA access will be available, and the beach's concessions will be open when possible. Park visitors are...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Beaches#Weather#Beach 8#Pettinato Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Spend The Day Paddling Around Tybee Island With Sea Kayak Georgia

You’ve likely been to Tybee Island to explore the area, hike, swim, or even camp along the shoreline. But what if there was another way to view this island altogether? Thanks to Sea Kayak Georgia tours, guests of the island are able to rent special sea-faring vessels to get a different vantage point. From kayaks […] The post Spend The Day Paddling Around Tybee Island With Sea Kayak Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
lonelyplanet.com

Admire Saskatchewan’s stunning landscape on this National Parks road trip

Visiting Canada’s parks has become more popular than ever. With a leisurely, meandering north-to-south road trip through Saskatchewan’s stunning landscape you can see many of the province’s best, from Prince Albert National Park to Grasslands National Park. Prince Albert National Park. Begin your journey in the heart of Saskatchewan at...
Travelksl.com

Low water, long beaches draw big crowds to Bear Lake

Visitors flock to Bear Lake State Park Thursday. The lake is seeing some of its biggest crowds ever due to long beaches and open ramps. (Mike Anderson, KSL-TV) BEAR LAKE – As low water levels areshutting down boat ramps around the state, park managers at Bear Lake State Park are seeing some of their biggest crowds ever.
RestaurantsBangor Daily News

The only restaurant in Acadia National Park has closed temporarily due to COVID-19

The Jordan Pond House, which is the only restaurant inside Acadia National Park, closed Wednesday after one of its staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The situation highlights the effect of rising COVID-19 case levels across Maine during an exceptionally busy season for Acadia National Park, which is on pace to smash its visitation record from 2018.
Posted by
Hot 97-5

Swim In The Area’s Only Natural Swimming Pool Close To Bismarck

Natural ponds and swimming pools are all the rage in Europe. So, you might be asking yourself what exactly is a natural swimming pool or pond? It's basically a water body that uses no chemicals to keep it clean. Instead, it uses water plants for its filtration system to keep the water pristine, much like what happens with some of our lakes.
Down East

6 of Acadia National Park’s Best Shoreline Trails

A figure-eight trail winding through a boreal forest, this one’s also largely about the destination: a pink-granite shore, where waves crash spectacularly at high tide and pools of tiny seaweed jungles teem with marine life when the tide is out. Bear right to walk alongside the small harbor and see and hear surf pounding up ahead at its narrow neck. On the ledges, rocks chiseled by the elements into blocky shapes and large, gnarled driftwoods serve as benches. Lobster buoys bob just offshore, and Great Gott Island, once home to mid-20th-century author Ruth Moore, sits about a mile distant. Return on the interior paths, which offer subtler pleasures, including a shady, cool stretch of red spruces rising tall and straight from a carpet of pincushion moss. The first of the two loops is wheelchair accessible. 1.3-mile loop, from the Ship Harbor trailhead on Rte. 102A, 1.2 miles west of Seawall Campground.
wta.org

Burch Mountain via Falls Creek

When the deeper backcountry is under snow (or just too far away) Burch Mountain can provide a beautiful day hike with views aplenty. From the trailhead, head north up Falls Creek toward Burch Mountain, eventually climbing out of the valley onto the mountain's flanks. Open views spread out beneath you. Climb ever-upwards, and eventually, the trail reaches the site of an old lookout on the summit of Burch Mountain.
nwaonline.com

ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Get in the swim at one of state's parks

In T.S. Eliot's iconic poem "The Waste Land," April is the cruelest month. In Arkansas, even with the balm of air conditioning, the cruelest month is often August. Our summer's fiery furnace keeps pumping out the heat, while cooler autumn weather seems a distant fantasy. Refreshing relief awaits just a...
Atlantic City Press

Biking at the Jersey Cape: The quintessential summer outdoor activity

Back in the day, a century or more ago, hundreds of visitors arrived daily in Cape May County by the train, Today, those same railroad tracks are providing biking trails throughout the Jersey Cape, including a fun excursion called railbiking, and another way to enjoy this seaside resort. Railbiking with...
fredericksburg.today

Statewide beach options for the end of summer

Most everyone thinks of the beach when they think of summertime fun; lucky for you we’ve got beach access from mountain lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, and a few in between at Virginia State Parks. We think you’re going to love these parks with beaches. Spend some time during the...
TravelPosted by
Only In Wisconsin

The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds

In Southeast Wisconsin, a family-friendly campground is bigger and better than ever. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia recently expanded and is a destination for families who love having fun in the great outdoors. It’s an attraction that blends a lively theme park with a traditional and rewarding family camping experience. It’s the perfect summer escape […] The post The New Jellystone Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of Wisconsin Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
News-Herald.com

Geauga Park District to host Trail Horse Nature Challenge

The Geauga Park District is inviting those with horses to a unique horseback activity designed to unify and educate trail users. On Aug. 28, the park district’s annual Trail Horse Nature Challenge returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The West Woods, featuring a 1- to 2-hour challenge course with natural trail obstacles and Nature trivia, plus awards and certificates in youth and adult divisions, according to a news release.
Posted by
Only In North Dakota

Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota

Despite being the most landlocked place on the North American continent, North Dakota is a paradise for people who love being on the water. Lakes, rivers, little ponds – it’s got it all in excess. And what better way to enjoy the water than hopping in a canoe and paddling out into the beauty of it all? Here are 6 great state parks with canoe rentals in North Dakota where you can do exactly that:
Travelwta.org

Hiker Headlines: Photo Contest, Road to Artist Point Open, Planes in Parks, National Park News

It’s August 19. WTA’s annual Northwest Exposure Photo Contest is open. Highway 542 is open all the way to Artist Point for the first time this summer. Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks want input on their Air Tour Management plans. The White House plans to nominate a new director for the National Park Service. All national parks are requiring face masks in all indoor spaces and outdoors where distancing isn’t possible, a good rule to remember if you visit on Aug. 25, for the upcoming fee-free day. Here’s some news you may have missed while out on trail this week.
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Riverside Parks Popularity is Par for the Course

Riverside Park continues to see an increase in popularity. There are so many awesome things to do in Riverside Park with family and friends and Victoria Parks and Recreation continues to bring more to the table, the 'picnic table' perhaps, every season. What can you do new at Riverside Park?
Travelwta.org

Emerald Lake via Trout Lake Trailhead

Exploring a verdant canyon on the east side of the Kettle Range, Hoodoo Trail makes a great early-season conditioning hike or introduction to overnighting. The hike up Hoodoo Canyon from Trout Lake to Emerald Lake is a classic, low-elevation Inland Northwest hike through one of the largest remaining low-elevation roadless areas in the Kettle Range. An easy trail with few ups and downs makes the hike suitable for a first-time overnight trip; a sparkling lake—one of the few hike-in lakes in northeast Washington—will coax weary backpackers onward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy