This morning saw the first reviews for the new Candyman movie, a "spiritual sequel" to the original 1992 horror movie, and the highly-anticipated movie has already reached a major landmark and is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The review aggregator confirmed the news on social media, noting that the film currently has an 88% rating on the "Tomatometer" with 86 total reviews. Candyman (2021) now sits above all the other movies in the series with the 1992 feature hanging onto its own Certified Fresh rating with a 76% score. The sequels did not do as well with Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh sitting at 27% and Candyman: Day of the Dead achieving just 10%.