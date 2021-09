After a lightning-fast rise to superstardom that began in January with her “Drivers License” single, Olivia Rodrigo’s status as the breakthrough artist of 2021 seems all but assured. Whenever an artist becomes a household name so quickly, in retrospect it seems like it was inevitable. But every such success story needs a strategy, infrastructure, more than a little luck — and most of all, a team. Rodrigo’s rise — read more about that in Variety‘s cover story — began long before her debut single dropped. The 18-year-old “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star first began gaining outsized attention with the...