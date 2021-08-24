Tour Rundown: Fate rewards Nordqvist, Finau answers the call

Part of the USA watched as Hurricane Henri moved through the Atlantic Ocean, destined for the upper east coast and metro New York. The PGA Tour wisely postponed round four of its first playoff event. The only guy who truly hated that decision was Cameron Smith, he of the mullet. The Aussie signed for 60 on Saturday, and must have been ready for more, but had to wait a bit longer. In the interim, the LPGA crowned a champion, and three other tours identified winners. How did Smith and Company fare on Monday at The Northern Trust? Roll on with us to this week’s edition of Tour Rundown to find out.