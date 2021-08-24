Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tour Rundown: Fate rewards Nordqvist, Finau answers the call

By Ronald Montesano
GolfWRX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the USA watched as Hurricane Henri moved through the Atlantic Ocean, destined for the upper east coast and metro New York. The PGA Tour wisely postponed round four of its first playoff event. The only guy who truly hated that decision was Cameron Smith, he of the mullet. The Aussie signed for 60 on Saturday, and must have been ready for more, but had to wait a bit longer. In the interim, the LPGA crowned a champion, and three other tours identified winners. How did Smith and Company fare on Monday at The Northern Trust? Roll on with us to this week’s edition of Tour Rundown to find out.

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
Person
Henrik Stenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga Tour Golf#Us Open#The Pga Tour#Aussie#Lpga#The Northern Trust#British#Carnoustie#Nordstrom#Ladies European Tour#Letgolf#Pga Tour Golf#The Usa Ryder Cup#Oob#Tonyfinaugolf#Pgatour#Czech#Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods CONGRATULATES Tony Finau after his PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau received a series of well-earned messages of congratulations and support from his friends and family after winning the Northern Trust at Liberty National. After securing his second PGA Tour victory and his first win on the tour in nearly 2,000 days, one of the first golfers to message him was none other than 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.
Golfchatsports.com

Northern Trust 2021: Tony Finau Defeats Cameron Smith in Playoff for 2nd PGA Tour Win

A dramatic finish to the 2021 Northern Trust saw Tony Finau defeat Cameron Smith in a playoff to win the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Finau and Smith finished with matching scores of 20-under par at the end of 72 holes. Finau won on the first playoff hole after Smith's tee shot landed out of bounds. The 31-year-old made par to secure his second career PGA Tour win and first since 2016.
Utah Statekslsports.com

Utah Sports World React To Tony Finau’s Second PGA Tour Victory

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The news that Tony Finau secured his second PGA Tour victory broke quickly amongst the relevant sporting celebrities in Utah. Finau’s Utah’s relevance was solidified when social media broke into a frenzy of congratulations for the Salt Lake City native. Mitchell, Smith. Utah’s most loveable...
Golfkslsports.com

Tony Finau Struggled Throughout Round One Of Tour Championship

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tony Finau struggled throughout the first round of the Tour Championship ending the day at six-under-par, carding a 72 following an opening round of two-over-par. First Round Struggle. Finau began the tournament at eight-under-par and just two behind the tournament leader Patrick Cantlay. But quickly,...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay gives an incredible response on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue

Wednesday morning, on the eve of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Patrick Cantlay joined the long line of players who were asked their thoughts on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue. The question came in the wake of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's announcement the previous day that fans who chant "Brooksy" as a taunt could be kicked out of future events, a step toward making for a more civil atmosphere outside the ropes.
GolfGolfWRX

Kevin Kisner claps back at fan in hilarious way

In the first round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club, Kevin Kisner was going about his business as usual until a drunk patron attempted to question his strategy. The recent Wyndham Championship winner has long been known for his dry sense of humor, and in this scenario,...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Tour Championship odds, FedEx Cup Playoff predictions: Expert reveals Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks

It all comes down to this when the PGA Tour's top 30 players tee off Thursday in the 2021 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Patrick Cantlay starts with a two-stroke lead at 10-under par after his steely BMW Championship victory in a six-hole playoff with Bryson DeChambeau. Northern Trust winner Tony Finau starts second at 8 under, followed by DeChambeau (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Cameron Smith (-5). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson is in the finale for the 13th straight year but will need to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title. Xander Schauffele, who went a tournament-best 15 under last year but tied for second overall, will start at 2 under along with Rory McIlroy, who seeks his third FedEx Cup title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy