What's causing the worst die-off of manatees? Starvation from Florida ecosystem collapse

ORLANDO, Fla. — Manatee deaths reported in the past half-century include nearly 5,000 from boat strikes, water structures and red tides. Across that span of mortalities tied to human activities, there has never been a die-off as gruesome as from December through May, when 677 carcasses were counted along Florida’s east coast. Half were in Brevard County’s portion of the Indian River, a coastal lagoon in biological collapse from pollution.