Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

What's causing the worst die-off of manatees? Starvation from Florida ecosystem collapse

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Manatee deaths reported in the past half-century include nearly 5,000 from boat strikes, water structures and red tides. Across that span of mortalities tied to human activities, there has never been a die-off as gruesome as from December through May, when 677 carcasses were counted along Florida’s east coast. Half were in Brevard County’s portion of the Indian River, a coastal lagoon in biological collapse from pollution.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Manatees#Fish And Wildlife#Reproduction#Orlando Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy