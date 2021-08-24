Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is Driven by Increasing Focus on Improving Public Health
Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Introduction. Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market’. According to the report, the global remote patient monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a method of healthcare delivery that uses the latest advances in information technology to acquire patient data, a part of traditional healthcare settings. The COVID-19 pandemic, connected health, and RPM are more important, as they enable physicians to monitor patients without having to come into contact with them, thus preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.www.medgadget.com
