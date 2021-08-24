Cancel
Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market is Driven by Increasing Focus on Improving Public Health

By Transparency Market Research
Medagadget.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Introduction. Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market’. According to the report, the global remote patient monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a method of healthcare delivery that uses the latest advances in information technology to acquire patient data, a part of traditional healthcare settings. The COVID-19 pandemic, connected health, and RPM are more important, as they enable physicians to monitor patients without having to come into contact with them, thus preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

www.medgadget.com

